YANGON: Democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi says Myanmar's elections cannot be called free and fair because of widespread irregularities, but that she is pressing forward with her candidacy in Sunday's polling for the sake of the country.

Suu Kyi made the comments at a news conference Friday, two days before by-elections that are being closely watched by the international community.

The 66-year-old Nobel peace laureate listed irregularities that go "beyond what is acceptable for democratic elections."

She says the polls will not be "genuinely free and fair" but that "we are determined to go forward."

Suu Kyi is expected to win her first seat in parliament in Sunday's vote.

The polls are seen as a crucial test of Myanmar's commitment to democratic reforms.