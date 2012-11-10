Home World

US should go after source of terror, says Hamid Karzai

Published: 10th November 2012 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2012 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hamid-Karzai1LL
By IANS

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai Saturday said he hoped newly re-elected US president Barack Obama would attend to his concerns over civilian casualties and go after sanctuaries of terror across the border.

In an interview to TV news channel CNN-IBN in Mumbai, Karzai said Pakistan must realise that "the snake of terrorism it has nurtured" will not stay only in the neighbour's house.

Karzai said that US does not attack the source of terror.

"We believe the war against terror won't be won by bombing Afghan villages but by finding the sanctuaries of terror and financiers across borders. The US never attacks the source of terror," he said.

According to transcript of interview released by CNN-IBN, Karzai said he would not stay as president when his term runs out in 2014.

"It's no good for Afghanistan, and no good for me. I've done my time, a new president must take over," he said.

Speaking about school student and Pakistani activist Malala Yousufzai who was attacked by the Taliban in Pakistan for speaking about girl's rights to education, Karzai said: "Afghanistan will hunt for Malala's attackers including Maulana Fazlullah. Maulana Fazlullah has come from Pakistan, he was trained and armed there."

Asked about the world observing international Malala day and his writing to the Pakistani leadership following the attack on the young girl that it was time to jointly fight terrorism, Karzai said Afghanistan has for years hoped for better relations with its neighbour but that has not happened.

"When the attack on Malala happened, this proved our point. Terrorism is a snake and when you train a snake, you can't expect it will only go to the neighbour's house. I am waiting to hear back from the Pakistani leadership," Karzai said.

"If Maulana is in Afghanistan he has come from where? Pakistan? Who trained him? Who resourced him. The earlier they accept it and fight radicalism, the better for us, the better for Pakistan and the better for India," he added.

Karzai, who is in Mumbai to meet Indian businessmen and make a pitch for more investment in Afghanistan, said he remembers his years in India's hill town of Shimla as a period of "great memories". "India gave me an education, and also moral values. I learnt about Gandhiji and vegetarianism," he added, concluding in Hindi, "Bharat sabse achcha mulk hai (India is the best country)."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp