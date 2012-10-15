Pakistan state TV says the government has sent a 14-year-old activist shot and seriously wounded by the Taliban to the United Kingdom for treatment.

Malala Yousufzai flew out of Pakistan on Monday morning, nearly a week after Taliban gunmen shot her and two classmates as they were on their way home from school in the northwest.

The Pakistani military says Malala will require prolonged care to fully recover from the physical and psychological effects of her trauma.

The military says she will need to repair damaged bones in her skull and will require intensive "neuro rehabilitation."

Malala was shot in the head. Doctors at a Pakistani military hospital removed the bullet and stabilized her condition.

She was shot by the Taliban for promoting girls' education and criticizing the militant group.