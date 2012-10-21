Home World

EU, India eye 'speedy conclusion' of trade pact

By IANS

India and the European Union are eager to conclude a trade agreement as soon as possible, new Indian Ambassador to EU and Belgium Dinkar Khullar has said.

Khullar, who is to present his credentials to European Council president Herman Van Rompuy Monday, said India's relations with the 27-member grouping is progressing well both on economic and political fronts.

He presented his credentials to Belgian King Albert II Wednesday,

"We want the BTIA (Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement) to ideally be concluded by the next EU-India summit, expected to take place next spring in Brussels" said Khullar.

"Our attention is concentrated on achieving the agreement as soon as possible," EuAsiaNews Sunday quoted Khullar as saying.

Khullar stressed that "there should not be any impression conveyed" that India is a reluctant partner for the trade agreement.

"We are very keen to move forward in a realistic and balanced manner."

EU and India began talks on the trade agreement in 2007.

The Indian envoy added that other parallel track on political and security side "has increasingly over the years assumed importance in our engagement with the EU".

EU and India are also working on energy cooperation, in particular renewable energy and clean coal technology, he said.

Khullar said he is also looking closely at the question of facilitation of movement of people, which the ambassador clarified did not mean the abolition of visas.

Indian travellers for business, tourism, education and for temporary employment should not face difficulties when coming to Europe, he said.

