UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Wednesday said the world is going through a complex situation in which the United Nations has to keep up its efforts to tackle global problems and build a better world.

"We are living through a period of profound turmoil, transition and transformation. Insecurity, inequality and intolerance are spreading. Global and national institutions are being put to the test," Ban said in a message commemorating United Nations Day, which falls on Oct 24, reported Xinhua.

"With so much at stake, the United Nations must keep pace across the spectrum of its activities -- peace, development, human rights, the rule of law, the empowerment of the world's women and youth," he said.

In his message, the UN chief pointed out that there has been important progress on many fronts but "now is the time to raise our collective ambitions".

With the 2015 deadline for the Millennium Development Goals fast approaching, he said, the international community must intensify its efforts to reach all of these lifesaving targets, prepare a bold and practical post-2015 development agenda, and continue to combat intolerance, save people caught in conflicts and establish lasting peace.

Ban noted that the UN is not just a meeting place for diplomats but people on the ground helping to keep peace, distributing medicines, providing relief aid to refugees or helping to deliver justice.

The secretary-general also stressed that the UN can only succeed with the support of its partners, including NGOs, CEOs, scientists and scholars as well as philanthropists and community leaders.

However, "each of us, in our own way, can do something," he said. "Let us reaffirm our individual commitment and our collective resolve to live up to the ideals of the United Nations Charter and build a better world for all."

UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being. The first UN Day was observed in 1948.

This year's UN Day is also being observed with a concert in the UN General Assembly Hall featuring UN Messenger of Peace Stevie Wonder performing with special guests.