A court in Australia has denied bail to an Indian origin woman who has been charged with stabbing to death the fiancee of her former lover.

The Fairfield Local Court in Sydney Thursday denied bail to Manisha Patel, 30, who has been charged with stabbing Purvi Joshi, 28, multiple times in Kyeemagh area of south Sydney area last month.

Joshi's fiance found her suffering from stab wounds July 30 morning and, according to court documents, she was stabbed some time between 11 p.m. July 29 and 7 a.m. July 30, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

She was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Patel herself suffered a stab wound two days later, which they believed was self-inflicted.

She was treated at Westmead Hospital and then released.

Patel was arrested at Girraween in western Sydney Wednesday and taken to the Merrylands police station where she was formally charged.

She is expected to face the Central Local Court in October this year, according to the report.