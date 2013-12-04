The son of slain Baloch nationalist leader Akbar Khan Bugti has doubled a bounty on Pervez Musharraf, offering Rs two billion and 200 acres of farmland for "anyone who kills" the former Pakistani military ruler.

Talal Akbar Bugti, who is the fourth son of the Baloch leader killed in a military operation in 2006 during Musharraf's regime, had in 2010 announced a bounty of Rs 1 billion and 100 acres of farmland on Musharraf's head at a press conference in Quetta on October 9, 2010.

Jamhoori Watan Party chief Talal said he was putting the bounty on Musharraf's head for what he called "crime against humanity".

He made the new announcement in a press conference yesterday at the house of a Pakitan People's Party leader in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

In 2012, a grandson of Akbar Bugti had put a bounty worth Rs 10.1 crore on the former dictator’s head.

Akbar Bugti and several of his companions were killed in a military operation in Kohlu district of Balochistan. The operation was ordered by Musharraf, who was then both army chief and the President.

Musharraf is an accused in Bugti's murder case but is currently out on bail.

Talal hailed the government's move of trying Musharraf under article 6 for abrogating the Constitution and imposing emergency in the country adding that JWP would fully support this great step taken by PML-N government.

He accused Musharraf of making attempts to destroy Pakistan through his erroneous policies.

He said that Musharraf was involved in heinous crimes against the state and society such as military operation in Balochistan and Lal Mosque and murder of Akbar Bugti and he should not be pardoned at any cost.

He said Musharraf posed a security threat and had undermined the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan.