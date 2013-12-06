The Associated Press By

Celebrity reactions to the death of South Africa's peacemaker Nelson Mandela:

"What an honor it was to step into the shoes of Nelson and portray a man who defied odds, broke down barriers, and championed human rights before the eyes of the world. My thoughts and prayers are with his family." — Idris Elba, who has the title role in ": Long Walk to Freedom."

" was one of the great leaders and teachers of the twentieth century. He conceived a model for mortal enemies to overcome their hatred and find a way through compassion to rebuild a nation based on truth, justice and the power of forgiveness. His passing should re-ignite a worldwide effort for peace." — Paul Simon, whose widely acclaimed but also criticized Graceland tour of South Africa during the 1980s' artists boycott protesting apartheid was personally approved by.

Today, as it did while he inhabited our planet, Nelson spirit truly soars with the angels. It was a spirit born of a generosity, love, compassion and hope for mankind that may never exist at such a heightened level in any single human being again. One of the most profound honors that I have had in my life was to be able to call 'Madiba' my friend and brother." — Musician Quincy Jones.

"We count ourselves unspeakably fortunate to have been immersed in Nelson story and legacy. It's been an honor to have been granted such proximity to a man who will go down as one of history's greatest freedom fighters and advocates for justice. I have had the privilege of spending time with President and I can say his sense of humor was as great as his optimism." — Harvey Weinstein, whose Weinstein Company released ": Long Walk to Freedom."

"I am so happy that Nelson is at last truly free. I will wave to him as he transforms into everything around me and on into the cosmos. What a race to run, Life gave him. That he made it in so much beauty tells us who we are, and who we can be." — Author Alice Walker.

"Today the world lost one of the true giants of the past century. Nelson was a man of incomparable honor, unconquerable strength, and unyielding resolve — a saint to many, a hero to all who treasure liberty, freedom and the dignity of humankind." — Morgan Freeman, who starred as in "Invictus."

"Portraying Nelson , in the film 'Goodbye Bafana' was a defining moment in my life and my career. We as a society, have been blessed to live in a time that Nelson has lived, loved, and led. What he has done for his country, his countrymen, and everyone on this planet may not be achieved again. ever. I will always honor him as a saint." — Actor Dennis Haysbert.