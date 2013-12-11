Poland is offering to mediate between the sides of the standoff in Ukraine.

Marcin Wojciechowski, a spokesman for Poland's Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday that the use of force does "not serve a peaceful solution of the conflict" but makes Ukraine lose credibility. He said Poland has offered to mediate, if Ukraine asked for it.

Poland's former President Aleksander Kwasniewski recently negotiated on behalf of the EU on an association agreement, which was shelved by Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych under pressure from Russia. Kwasniewski also served as mediator in Ukraine's 2004 presidential election dispute.