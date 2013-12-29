Five workers and an elderly person were killed when a blast ripped through an illegal fireworks unit in central China's Hunan Province, media report said.

The explosion occurred at around 7 am at the illegal workshop in a village in Changde city yesterday.

Five villagers, who were believed to be the workers manufacturing the fireworks powder, died on the spot, the Changde municipal government said in a statement.

The explosion caused a nearby house to collapse, killing an old man inside, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspect who ran the illegal workshop has been taken into custody by police, the statement said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.