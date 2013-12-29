Six Killed in Fireworks Unit Blast in China
Five workers and an elderly person were killed when a blast ripped through an illegal fireworks unit in central China's Hunan Province, media report said.
The explosion occurred at around 7 am at the illegal workshop in a village in Changde city yesterday.
Five villagers, who were believed to be the workers manufacturing the fireworks powder, died on the spot, the Changde municipal government said in a statement.
The explosion caused a nearby house to collapse, killing an old man inside, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The suspect who ran the illegal workshop has been taken into custody by police, the statement said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.