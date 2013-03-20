The United States on Monday softened its stand on its draft resolution against Sri Lanka by throwing away demands for “international” probe and “unfettered access” to UN officials, making it more palatable for India.

New Delhi will take a call on its vote after its envoy to the UN in Geneva, Dilip Sinha, holds talks with senior officials in the government and Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. “As far as we can see, the draft is largely on lines that we are comfortable with,” said official sources, indicating that India would probably support the resolution. If India supports the resolution in its present form, UPA will certainly be further defying the DMK.

In the latest draft, the reference to an “international investigation” was removed from the first operative paragraph and moved to a preambular paragraph, only highlighting that it was a demand of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“This is basically a reflection of the incremental approach in UNHRC. Last year’s resolution wanted Lanka to conduct a probe into war crime claims. Now it says that the probe has to be independent,” said a senior Indian official.

Then, in place of “unfettered access” to UN mandate holders and Special Rapporteurs, the US draft “encourages” Lanka to “cooperate with special procedures mandate holders, and to respond formally to their outstanding requests. ”This climb down was because Lanka had opposed any foreign intervention in its domestic affairs. Several countries had told the US that it would be difficult for them to support the resolution if it had intrusive demands.

Last year, India helped make the resolution less intrusive by being directly involved in talks. This time, the strategy was always to push Lanka to talk to the US directly. Indian official sources resolutely denied that New Delhi got involved in the negotiations on the text, now in its fourth version. Sri Lankan officials too declined to comment.

But, the US resolution had its hard parts. It reminded Lanka that combating terrorism did not mean that international humanitarian laws could be thrown to the winds. It also said that the National Action Plan and the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission had not “adequately” addressed “serious” claims of international human rights law and humanitarian law violation.

However, unlike previous drafts, the latest one appreciates Lanka’s achievements in reconstruction, rehabilitation and de-mining. “So, if you are looking at the draft from the human rights point, then it is a more diluted version. But, from point of view of sovereignty of nations, it is definitely stronger,” said official sources.

The draft resolution is likely to be brought for a vote on March 21.