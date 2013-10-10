At least two people were killed and six injured Thursday in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Lahore town, local media reported.



The strong blast ripped through a restaurant in the Old Anarkali market, Xinhua reported.



Deputy Inspector General of Police Rai Tahir said the bomb was planted near one of the pillars of the building and was detonated with a timer.



Police and rescuers shifted the bodies and the injured to the Mayo Hospital where two of the injured were reportedly in critical condition.



The restaurant was completely destroyed in the blast while the window panes of nearby buildings were smashed.



The intensity of the explosion was so high that it was heard miles away from the site.