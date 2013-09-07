The death toll from the twin explosions in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has risen to 18, police said Saturday.



"So far the death toll from the explosion has reached 18 and many more were injured in the explosions that were perpetuated by anti-peace elements. Police are working to arrest those behind this," Xinhua quoted Mohamed Daahir, local district police commander, as saying.



Witnesses said a car laden with explosives was parked outside the Village Restaurant in Mogadishu, and minutes after it exploded, a suicide bomber detonated himself inside the eatery.



Dozens of cars parked outside the restaurant were also destroyed in the explosions.



"The site turned like a war zone. Dead bodies lay all around the area. Cars burning and the outside walls of the restaurant destroyed," eyewitness Mohamed Yusuf told Xinhua.



It was the second time that the restaurant in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne business district had been targeted.



No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack but the Al Shabaab rebels had said they would target government workers and the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in East African nation.



Mogadishu has seen an increase in explosions for the past months targeting government installations, AMISOM forces as well as restaurants and hotels. Somali security forces have tightened security in the capital.