Hillary Clinton's much-anticipated memoir of her time as US Secretary of State will be released on June 10, the book's publisher has said.

"Hillary Clinton shares candid reflections about key moments during her time as Secretary of State as well as her thoughts about how to navigate the challenges of the 21st century," publisher Simon & Schuster wrote on the website for the book.

The book's website which was launched yesterday has listed pre-ordering options and on Amazon.com it was listed to go for USD 25.80.

In the past few months, Clinton has dropped some hints about the book, which would mainly be her account of her high-profile diplomacy.

She was the Secretary of State during President Barack Obama's first term.

Clinton has said Syria will be discussed in her memoir.

She has also cited climate change and Crimea as other possible subjects.

At times she has jokingly referred to the book as "just a light summer read."

Clinton is widely believed to be running for the post of US president in the 2016 elections. She has not made any announcement yet.