In this Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo released by Britain's Ministry of Defence, Britain's Prince William sits in the cockpit of a helicopter at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales | AP

LONDON: Prince William is taking a job: Air ambulance pilot.

Britain's royal officials have announced that the royal will train for about five months as a helicopter pilot with East Anglian Air Ambulance. If successful, he will join the group, based in Cambridge, next spring.

Kensington Palace said Thursday the stint will be William's main job, though he will also continue to take on royal duties and engagements both in Britain and overseas.

The royal's duties will include flying and working with medics to respond to emergencies ranging from road accidents to heart attacks.

William ended active service as a Royal Air Force search-and-rescue pilot last year, shortly after his and his wife Kate's first son, Prince George, was born.