KATHMANDU: With recovery of seven more bodies, the death toll in floods and landslides-hit Nepal today climbed to 105 while 130 others still remain missing, as the government battled to prevent cholera outbreak.

"We have recovered seven more dead bodies from these disaster-hit districts and the death toll has reached 105," said a Home Ministry official, adding 130 people are still missing from the site. Workers with medicine packages have been dispatched as there were fears of spreading diseases, he added.

Flood and landslide victims in Bardiya, Banke and Kailali have begun contracting diseases and health workers are worried that if appropriate measures are not taken on time, it may lead to outbreak of cholera. Victims at Holiya, Betahani and Udharapur are complaining of diarrhoea, fever and eye pain, said Ram Bahadur Malla at Banke District Public Health Office.

"They had treated 200 victims at Holiya and Betahani," Malla was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times.

Home Minister Bamdev Gautam, who came to inspect flood-hit districts yesterday, had directed the government agencies to set up temporary camps and deploy doctors and nurses from Bheri Zonal Hospital. the report said. "We have dispatched ready-to-eat food packets to the people in the affected areas with the help of four helicopters," said the official with the Home Ministry. A regional disaster management centre has been established in Nepalgunj, the regional headquarters of mid-western Nepal, he added.

Surkhet, Dang, Banke, Bardiya and Jajarkot are the worst-hit districts by the disaster. Altogether 3,444 security personnel including Army men have been mobilised to carry out rescue and relief works. "We are adopting cluster mechanism for carrying out relief works in an effective way by mobilising UN office, Red Cross, security agencies and different local volunteer organisations," said Jhankanath Dhakal of National Emergency Operation Centre. "The continuous rain in the area has prevented immediate carrying out of relief activities," he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Bam Dev Gautam flew to the area yesterday and ordered local officials to provide whatever was necessary to help the flood victims. In Bardiya 7,000 people have been displaced, followed by Banke, where 2,000 people have been displaced and in Surkhet and Kailali, 1,700 and 1,000 people have been displaced respectively.

Earlier this month, a massive landslide swept away an entire village in the east of Kathmandu, killing 156 people.