CAIRO: Cairo Criminal Court postponed to Thursday the trial of ousted President Mohamed Morsi and 14 other co-defendants of the Muslim Brotherhood group, who are involved in the case of killing and attempting to kill peaceful protesters in November 2012, state-tun MENA news agency reported.



Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically-elected president, was toppled in a military coup led by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt’s current president who was then the army commander.



Morsi has been accused of a number of offences, including alleged espionage and conspiracy, insulting the judiciary and inciting violence against anti-government protests.



The protesters had staged demonstrations to express their rejection of a controversial constitutional declaration that Morsi had issued.