SANAA: A massive car bomb exploded Wednesday morning in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, apparently targeting the home of the Iranian ambassador, Yemeni security officials said.

The blast heavily damaged several buildings in the area. At least two people were killed, both security guards at the ambassador's residence, the officials said.

The Yemeni officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to brief the media.

Iran's ambassador to Yemen, Hossein Niknam, is new to the post and presented his credentials to the Yemeni Foreign Ministry within the last week, according to Iranian state media.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that the ambassador was unharmed.

"The Sanaa explosion didn't harm any Iranian diplomats. Only material damage was inflicted," Tasnim quoted Abdollahian as saying.