Relief For Malaysia Flood Victims Intensified

Malaysia Flood-AP

According to official figures, more than 32,000 people have been displaced in Kelantan after the floods hit the state Dec 16. AP

By IANS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has intensified rescue and relief operations for flood victims following Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's visit to the worst hit state of Kelantan Friday.

Describing the floods as worse than anticipated, Muhyiddin demanded the deployment of more helicopters, boats and vehicles to reach and help the affected, Xinhua reported.

"The National Security Council (NSC) will look into this. We are using seven helicopters and these may not be enough. The boats on the ground may not be enough. The logistics facilities must be stepped up," he said at a flood relief centre in Kelantan.

Altogether, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated in the country, taking into account those who were forced to move out in the states of Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Kedah and Perlis.

Muhyiddin also ordered that food and other supplies at flood relief centres be raised from the present three-day stock to one week.

He also hoped a 50-million-ringgit ($14.3 million) allocation from the finance ministry would be put to good use for the welfare of the flood victims.

 

