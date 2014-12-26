Website Woes Continue for North Korea

IANS By

PYONGYANG: Access to major North Korean websites remained unstable Friday for the fourth day following a US hint at cyber retaliation last week.

The home page of the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) was blocked until early Friday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The KCNA website could be accessed only intermittently. Access to the home pages of other major websites including Uriminzokkiri, Ryugyong and Air Koryo also remained unstable.

North Korea's internet connection went completely down Tuesday amid speculation of the US retaliation.

US President Barack Obama pledged a "proportional" response to the recent hacking of Sony Pictures Entertainment that was blamed on North Korea.