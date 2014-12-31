ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's anti-terror body, National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), is fully operational, a minister said Wednesday.



Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan made the announcement Wednesday in a meeting at the Prime Minister's House here.



The meeting, attended by senior representatives from law enforcement and intelligence agencies, revived measures adopted for countering terrorism in the country, Dawn online reported.



The interior minister directed all concerned departments to coordinate and share intelligence reports to foil terrorist and subversive activities across the country.



The minister also assured to provide all resources for hurdle-free working of the authority.



The anti-terror body has largely remained dormant resulting in an absence of coordination among various intelligence and law-enforcement agencies which is critical to monitoring activities of extremist groups, the report added.



Over 140 students and staff of an an army-run school in Peshawar were gunned down by terrorists Dec 16.