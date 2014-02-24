A 23-year-old Indian has pleaded guilty to molesting a five-year-old girl in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The defendant, a delivery boy, admitted in the Dubai Court of First Instance that he molested the girl by grabbing her hand, hugging and kissing her at a house in International City, where her parents lived, the Khaleej Times reported Monday.



The complaint was filed by the girl’s mother, a 28-year-old Afghan housewife, who said that the accused had hugged, kissed and touched the girl inappropriately Jan 20.



“She went out to play with the neighbours’ girls around 12.30 p.m. As she was late, I went to look for her in the corridor, ” the girl's mother was quoted as telling prosecutor.



“I was shocked to see the supermarket delivery boy molesting my girl. He was hugging her from behind,” she added.



The court was told that the accused ran away as the mother yelled at him.



The woman informed her husband and the incident was reported to the police.



The girl said during the investigations that the defendant grabbed her hand by force as she was outside her friend’s flat, pulled her to the lift and then to the stairs. She said that the accused also touched her private parts.