63 Militants Surrender in Afghanistan

Sixty-three militants laid down arms and surrendered to Afghan authorities in Baghlan province Tuesday, Xinhua reported.



"With these brothers joining the peace process the security will be further improved in Baghlan province," deputy Provincial Governor Mohammad Qadim said at a welcome ceremony.



"These people were active in Burka, Nahrin and Baghlan-e-Markazi districts over the past few years," he said, adding the government wants other militants to follow suit and strengthen stability in the province.



Taliban militants fighting the government are yet to make comment.



More than 4,000 militants have joined the government-backed peace process over the past year, according to the government.