KHARTOUM: At least 150 people have been killed and 100 others injured in clashes between two groups belonging to Mesiria tribe in al-Dibaib area in Sudan's West Kordofan state, the Sudanese Media Centre (SMC) reported Thursday.



"The clashes took place between Awlad Omran and Al-Ziyoud groups of Mesiria tribes at Al-Dibaib area in West Kordofan state," the SMC quoted Mohamed Omer Al-Ansari, a Mesiria tribe leader, as saying, according to Xinhua.



The clashes lasted for a whole day because of dispute over lands near the oil fields. Al-Ansari said that the dispute was sparked by some uncontrolled members of the two groups, with assistance from members of some southern Sudanese tribes. The Mesiria tribes are planning to sit with the disputing parties to reconcile and sign an agreement on peaceful co-existence.



The tribe leader further said that a delegation from the centre, led by West Kordofan Governor Ahmed Khamis, has arrived in the area to evaluate the situation.



Clashes between Mesiria tribe groups have recurred recently because of disputes over lands, the last of which was in last June when at least 48 people were killed and many others injured.



West Kordofan state has most of Sudan's oil fields. The oil-rich Abyei area, which is under dispute between Sudan and South Sudan, lies on part of its border.