KIEV: A pro-Russia rebel leader says no black boxes have been found in the scattered wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines plane that was shot down over eastern Ukraine, conflicting with a statement made by an aide to a rebel military leader.

Separatist leader Aleksandr Borodai says "no black boxes have been found ... We hope that experts will track them down and create a picture of what has happened."

Earlier Friday, an aide to rebel military leader Igor Girkin, a Russian better known by his assumed name Strelkov, said authorities had recovered eight out of 12 recording devices.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was carrying 298 people when it was shot of the sky on Thursday near the Ukraine-Russia border.

IANS Adds: Ukraine's eastern militia found flight recorders of the crashed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine late Thursday night, an official of the Ukrainian militia said Thursday.



"Black boxes have been found on the crash scene. Specialists operating on the crash scene have just told me so," Xinhua cited the Interfax news agency as quoting Konstantin Knyrin, the head of the information centre of "the southeastern front" of the militia, as saying.

