MANILA: The number of people killed by typhoon Rammasun in the Philippines has risen to 77, authorities said Saturday.



The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) accounted 23 more deaths since Friday afternoon, Xinhua reported.



Among the newly-retrieved bodies, 18 were from the worst-hit provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon in southern Luzon region.



Meanwhile, the number of injured has gone up to 220, and the number of missing stood at five.



About 1.6 million people have been affected, out of which 518,764 have taken shelter in 1,264 evacuation centres.



Typhoon Rammasun made landfall in the eastern province of Albay Tuesday night, packing winds of 140 km per hour.