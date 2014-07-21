War Wounds Will Take Time to Heal, Insists Rajapaksa

P K Balachandran By

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa told visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho on Sunday, that it will take time to heal the wounds of the 30-year-long war.

“It will take time to heal the wounds of war because way many youth died from south and the north,” Rajapaksa said, even as he pledged Lanka’s commitment to the process of reconciliation with the minority Tamils. “ The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) destroyed all infrastructure in the north, east and other parts of the country while the people lived in fear,” Rajapaksa said.

On being told that Lanka is currently seeing a GDP growth of 7.3 per cent while the Tamil-speaking Northern Province has seen 20 to 24 pc growth post-war, the Portuguese PM said he was “impressed”.

Meanwhile, doubts are being expressed about the proper functioning of the Disappearances Commission, which has now been tasked to inquire into charges of rights violations and war crimes against the Lankan armed forces and LTTE.

On being asked if the panel would accept the advice of the co-opted international experts Sir Desmond de Silva, Sir Geoffrey Nice and Prof David Crane, cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said: “Advice is advice. It will be up to us what to implement.” At any rate, the government has explicitly stated that the experts would give advice only when it is sought by panel.

Doubts over Panel

On Sunday, leaders expressed fear that the three experts appointed by President Rajapaksa may withdraw in disgust as the International Independent Eminent Group of Persons (IIEGP) did from a previous exercise in Lanka.

In 2006, in the face of an international outcry, the Lankan President had appointed 11 internationally eminent persons, including Justice N Bhagwati of India, to oversee the inquiry into 16 cases of human rights violations since Eelam War IV began in August 2005.

But in March 2008, they withdrew from their role after noticing the government’s non-cooperation in the probe, the threats issued to witnesses, and the inquiry panel’s flouting of international standards.