COLOMBO: With national security at the top of his agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his May 27 meeting with Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, raised the issue of Pakistan using the island nation as a base to infiltrate into Tamil Nadu to carry out terror strikes, official sources told Express confirming a report in the Sunday Times here. “All issues related to security were taken up. The issue of Pakistan using Lanka as a staging post for terrorist strikes also figured. For the past two or three years, India has been taking up this issue with Lanka and the Lankans are cooperating,” an official said.

Indian security agencies believe Pakistan is using Tamil-speaking Lankan Muslims to carry out groundwork for terrorist attacks in south India. Thameem Ansari, Zakir Hussain and Muhammad Hussaini, who were arrested in Tamil Nadu and Malaysia for allegedly plotting strikes in south India at the behest of a Colombo-based Pakistani diplomat, are Tamil-speaking Lankan Muslims who frequently visited Tamil Nadu.

A source close to the Lankan security establishment claimed that Zakir Hussain and Mohammad Hussaini were “basically criminals” who would indulge in espionage only for the money involved. “Zakir Hussain is not an ideologically motivated person. His interest is in the money. He has worked for multiple agencies. And as is the case with money-minded fellows, he over-reached himself and fell into a trap,” the Lankan source said.

On his return from New Delhi, Rajapaksa ordered an inquiry into Modi’s concerns but it did not yield any concrete evidence of Lankan soil being used for terrorist activity, Sunday Times said. However, the authorities did find out that several Pakistanis who entered the country as tourists ended up as UNHCR-certified refugees who later took up jobs here. The number of such “refugees” shot up from 102 in 2012 to 1,489 in 2013, the report said.