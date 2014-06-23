DHAKA: Bangladeshi workers facing trouble in Iraq due to the ongoing conflicts may travel to neighbouring Iran for a temporary shelter, Welfare and Overseas Empolyment Minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain said Sunday.



"Bangladeshi migrants in Iraq are still safe as they are not target of any groups involved in intense fighting. If any emergency situation arises, we may set up makeshift tents near the Iranian border for our people," Hossain was quoted by The Daily Star Sunday as saying.



He said the Bangladesh embassy in Tehran had already been instructed to remain alert if the Bangladeshis need to enter Iran.



The minister, however, said the Bangladeshis are safe as they are mainly working in Iraq's southern region -- Baghdad, Basra, Karbala and Najaf.



Some of the regions -- Mosul, Tikrit and Baiji in the northern part of Iraq are still witnessing heavy fighting between the Sunni insurgents popularly known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) and Iraqi government forces.