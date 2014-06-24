ABUJA: A man suspected of bombing a medical school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kano was arrested immediately after the attack, which killed at least eight people, police officials said Tuesday.



The officials said the suspect was being interrogated and further information would be released later, Xinhua reported.



According to the officials, eight bodies were found at the scene of the blast Monday, where several people were injured.



However, rescuers and witnesses said more than a dozen bodies were evacuated The bombing took place at the Kano State School of Hygiene, a specialised medical institution located in the city's central business district.