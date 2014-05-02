19 Killed in Nigeria Bomb Attack

IANS By

At least 19 people were killed in a car bomb attack in an outlying suburb of the Nigerian capital Abuja, officials Friday said.



Police spokesman Frank Mba said the blast in Nyanya locality Thursday also injured 19 people, who are now receiving treatment at various hospitals in the city, Xinhua reported.



Addressing a news conference at the scene of the incident, Mba said three unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the scene of the blast, and added that these had been defused.



"Investigations are going on," Mba said.



He declined to say whether any arrests had yet been made.



Eyewitnesses said a Volkswagen, which drove from the Keffi end of the road, exploded just about 50 metres away from the scene of an April 14 blast in which more than 75 people were killed and 124 others injured.