COLOMBO/NAGAPATTINAM/KARAIKAL: Continuing its policy of detaining fishermen and boats illegally crossing the IMBL, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained eight boats and 55 fishermen from Rameswaram and Nagapattinam. A court in Point Pedro on Thursday remanded 21 of them till September 25, officials said.

The Indian Consulate in Jaffna met the detained fishermen and gave them sarongs, vests and toiletries. As many as 21 of those arrested hail from the fishing hamlets in and around Poompuhar. One of the boats seized belongs to this group. They were fishing southeast off Kodiyakkarai. Two other fishermen who had ventured out with the group managed to evade the Lankan navy with two fibre boats. Four of the 55 fishermen belong to a hamlet in Karaikal. The quartet was on their way back when apprehended by Lankan navy. The rest belonged to Rameswaram. At present, 76 fishermen and 72 boats are in the custody of the Lankan authorities.

According to a statement by President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while the fishermen may be released, the boats might not be. “No. Not at the moment. If I allow the boats to return, they will come back and do the same thing,” Rajapaksa said.