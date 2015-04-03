COLOMBO: An Indian couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel here today, prompting Sri Lankan police to launch an investigation.

The police found the bodies of a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman in the hotel room in Wellawatta in the Colombo metropolitan area where they stayed after their arrival in the country on March 27.

The post mortem on the bodies has been postponed till tomorrow, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

"The inquest was conducted by the Mount Lavinia magistrate while the Judicial Medical Officer of the Colombo South hospital carried out the investigation," he said.

"As there were no relatives of the deceased present, the post mortem has been held back. We have been informed that the dead woman's parents were due to arrive in Colombo tonight," he said.

The bodies were found after the hotel owner informed the police when the victims did not come out of the room since last night, Colombo Page reported.

The police said the couple had died under suspicious circumstances and investigations are continuing into the mysterious deaths.