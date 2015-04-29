RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has removed his half-brother from the post of crown prince and named his nephew, the country's Interior Minister, instead.

The post of crown prince secures Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as the most likely successor to King Salman.

He is widely known internationally and to the U.S. as Saudi Arabia's counterterrorism czar and was previously deputy crown prince. He takes over the post of crown prince from Prince Muqrin.

The king on Wednesday also named his son and Defense Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as deputy crown prince. The prince, who is now most likely second in line to the throne, is believed to be around 30 years old.