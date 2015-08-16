VIENNA: Iran has provided the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with documents to clarify the controversial issues regarding its nuclear programme, the UN nuclear watchdog said.



"Iran today provided the IAEA with its explanation in writing and related documents as agreed in the road-map for the clarification of past and present outstanding issues regarding Iran’s nuclear programme," Tass news agency quoted the IAEA as saying on Saturday.



The road-map is a part of the deal between Iran and six world powers (five permanent UN security council members and Germany) reached on July 14 in Vienna, Austria.



IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said earlier that with the cooperation of Tehran, the watchdog could make an assessment of issues relating to possible military dimensions to Iran’s nuclear programme by the end of 2015.



This road-map envisages that international experts will be able to hold consultations with technical experts of Iran’s nuclear sector and also get one access to the military facility in Parchin.



In July, the UN security council has unanimously adopted the resolution in support of the agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme.



According to the document, all international sanctions will be lifted from Iran in 10 years if Tehran fulfills all conditions agreed with P5+1 group of international mediators in Vienna.



The resolution also envisages easing sanctions against Iran after the IAEA submits a report confirming Tehran’s compliance with the terms of the deal.



The UN security council also reinforced the mechanism of returning all restrictions in case Iran violates the terms of the agreement.