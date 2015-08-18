Casette tapes that belonged to Osama bin Laden reveal that one of his favourite musicians was Jewish and that he was inspired by Gandhi.

The 1,500 tapes were recovered in 2001 from a compound where bin Laden lived in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and document 14 years of his life as he attempted to transform his image from spoiled young Saudi to hardened warrior.

The recordings include a reference to a plan to attack the US months before September 11, but also shed light on the music he enjoyed and the lessons he took from history.

One tape features the music of Gaston Ghrenassia, an French-Algerian Jew who performed under the name Enrico Macias.

Flagg Miller, an expert in Arabic culture from the University of California, Davis who studied the tapes, said it was a surprising discovery given al-Qaeda's fierce hatred of Judaism.

"These songs suggest that someone, at some point in their life, was enjoying the songs of this French-Algerian Jew - and may have continued to enjoy them despite other struggles that clearly would have suggested doing so was heresy," Mr Miller said. The academic received the tapes in 2003, and has written a book documenting his discoveries titled The Audacious Ascetic.

Another interesting note was that bin Laden took inspiration from Gandhi. "Consider the case of Great Britain, an empire so vast that some say the sun never set on it," the al-Qaeda leader said in a 1993 recording. "Britain was forced to withdraw from one of its largest colonies when Gandhi the Hindu declared a boycott against their goods. We must do the same thing today with America."

Al-Qaeda was forced to abandon the Kandahar compound in 2001 after the invasion of Afghanistan, at which point a local family took possession of the tapes with the intention of wiping them clean and selling them.

A CNN cameraman was able to prevent the tapes from being destroyed, and two years later Mr Miller began his study.