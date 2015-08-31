RIYADH: Three Canadians, a Pakistani and a Nigerian were among those killed in a fire that engulfed parts of a residential compound in the kingdom's oil-rich east, a Saudi official said.

The blaze began early yesterday in a sprawling, multistory housing complex in the city of Khobar thataccommodates workers for state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Col Ali bin Saad al-Qahtani, a civil defence spokesman for the kingdom's Eastern Province, provided the update incomments carried by the official Saudi Press Agency early today.

He said a total of 10 people died and 259 were injured in the blaze. The civil defence directorate previously said 11 people were killed.

Al-Qahtani did not provide the nationalities of the other five people killed.

Of those injured, 179 have left the hospital after receiving treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit in an electrical transformer in the building's basement sparkedthe blaze, which quickly spread through 130 cars parked in the basement, he said.

The complex, known as Radium, is a gated community of eight six-story buildings with a total of 486 residential units as well as swimming pools and other leisure facilities, according to Aramco's website.