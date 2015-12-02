The written warning had called for security measures to be made in advance to avoid any untoward incident. AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today hanged four militants for involvement in a Taliban massacre at an army-run school in north-western city of Peshawar last year, the first executions in the country's deadliest terror attack which killed 150 people, mostly children.

The four militants - Maulvi Abdus Salam, Hazrat Ali, Mujeebur Rehman and Sabeel alias Yahya - were executed in a civil jail in Kohat near Peshawar.

A security official confirmed the execution of the four terrorists.

Pakistan Army Chief General Raheel Sharif signed death warrants of four militants on Monday after their appeals were rejected by President Mamnoon Hussain last month.

All of them were convicted by the special army courts set up after Peshawar massacre for speedy trial of militants.

The executions come as the country prepares to observe the first anniversary of the attack on December 16. The attack by Taliban gunmen on the army-run school in Peshawar, considered to be the country's deadliest extremist attack, killed 150 people, mostly children.

Pakistan lifted moratorium on the penalties in the country after the attack.

So far about 300 convicts have been hanged in the country, upsetting local and international human rights groups.