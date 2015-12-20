Home World

PIA Fined for Letting Female Use Male Passport

UAE immigration authorities in Dubai have fined Pakistan International Airlines for allowing a female passenger to travel on the passport of a male.

Published: 20th December 2015

By IANS

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) immigration authorities in Dubai have fined Pakistan International Airlines for allowing a female passenger to travel on the passport of a male person, sources said.

A female passenger Siddique on December 16 travelled in PIA's flight to Dubai using a British passport, The Nation quoted sources as saying on Saturday.

Authorities in the UAE sent the passenger back to Pakistan on the very next flight after it was discovered she had travelled on someone else's passport.

Sources claimed that the passenger herself is a British Passport holder and accidentally carried her son's passport when she arrived at the Allama Iqbal Airport for her flight to UAE.

An internal inquiry has been launched against the PIA staff concerned for issuing a boarding card to the female passenger who did not have the required documents.

