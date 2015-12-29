U.S. President Barack Obama, right, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, stand to shake hands following their bilateral meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama has invited the new Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a State Dinner on March 10, the White House has said.

"President Obama and the First Lady will welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and his wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, to the White House for an Official Visit with a State Dinner on Thursday, March 10, 2016," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said yesterday.

The visit will be an opportunity for the United States and Canada to deepen their bilateral relationship, which is one of the closest and most extensive in the world and is based on a shared history, common values, and a vast and intricate network of cultural, familial, and commercial ties, he said.

"The visit also is intended to advance cooperation on important bilateral and multilateral issues, such as energy and climate change, security, and the economy," Earnest said.