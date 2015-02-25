CAIRO: Former Egyptian Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif was released today on bail from a corruption case after repaying over one million Egyptian pounds, the value of gifts he received from the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

Nazif was released after paying 1,147,850 Egyptian pounds, which represents the value of presents he and his wife received from the newspaper.

Former officials including former president Hosni Mubarak, his wife, their two children and their wives, as well as Nazif and several cabinet members were accused of receiving gifts worth millions from Al-Ahram.

Mubarak was released from the case in 2013 after repaying the value of the gifts received.

The Mubarak-era Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif and former interior minister Habeeb el-Adli were acquitted yesterday in the retrial of another corruption case in which they were accused of wasting public money.

The former officials were accused in April 2011 of wasting public money by awarding a 92 million Egyptian pounds contract for the manufacture of licence plates to a German firm without announcing about it in public tender as stated by law.

Nazif has previously got one-year suspended sentence in the same case, however, the court ordered the defendants retrial after El-Adly appealed the verdict.

A number of Mubarak-era ministers have already received substantial prison sentences, including former interior minister Habib El-Adli, former housing ministers Ahmed El-Maghrabi and Ibrahim Soliman, former tourism minister Zuheir Garana and former petroleum minister Sameh Fahmy.

Since the ouster of Morsi in 2013, the Egyptian government has been also cracking down on the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and its supporters.

The government has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation. 183 Morsi supporters were sentenced to death by a court over killing of 15 police officials in an attack in 2013.