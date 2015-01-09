COLOMBO: Following his stunning victory in Thursday’s Sri Lankan Presidential election, the joint opposition candidate, Maithripala Sirisena, will be sworn-in as Lanka’s President at 6 pm on Friday at the Independence Square, Colombo.

Earlier at about 6.30 am, as results from across the island nation kept pouring in, the incumbent President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was seeking a third term, conceded defeat at a brief meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, Ranil Wickremesinghe. He then left his official residence “Temple Trees” for the President’s mansion at the Fort. Truckloads of Rajapaksa’s personal effects were moved out of Temple Trees.

Counting is not yet over. But at 11.08 am on Friday, Sirisena had got 4,521,394 votes and Rajapaksa had bagged 4,209, 629. Sirisena had secured 51.16 percent and Rajapaksa 47.63 percent in a close fight, in which the North Lankan Tamils had played a critical role by turning in an unusually high polling of 68 percent and throwing their weight behind Sirisena squarely.

Rajapaksa phoned Sirisena early this morning and congratulated him on his impending victory. He also inquired from Sirisena as to when he hoped to assume his duties as President, Presidential Spokesman Mohan Samaranayake said.

Later, at a meeting with his cabinet and staff, Rajapaksa reportedly said that he was “betrayed” for Sirisena had been his party’s General Secretary and his Health Minister too. Rajapaksa’s personal and office staff were in tears as he bid farewell to them, sources said. He is expected to move into a government bungalow which will be allotted to him as a former President.

Victory for Lanka: Kerry

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, John Kerry issued a statement saying that the Sri Lankan people deserve “great credit” on the successful conclusion of their elections.

“They turned out in great numbers to exercise their democratic rights and every vote was a victory for Sri Lanka. The United States applauds the Sri Lankan Elections Commissioner, the security forces, Sri Lankan civil society, and the candidates themselves for making sure this election was not marred by unrest and for ensuring a significant drop in campaign-related violence. It will be important for that effort to continue in the coming days,” Kerry said.

“I commend President Rajapaksa for accepting the results of the election in the proud tradition of peaceful and orderly transfers of power in Sri Lanka. His words tonight about accepting the verdict of the people and moving forward are important.”

“I look forward to working with President-elect Maithripala Sirisena as his new government works to implement its campaign platform of a Sri Lanka that is peaceful, inclusive, democratic, and prosperous,” Kerry said.