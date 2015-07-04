Cars of a passenger train fall after a bridge collapse led a train into a canal in Wazirabad, near Lahore, Pakistan Friday, July 3, 2015. Pakistan's military said Friday the death toll from an accident to a special train that plunged into a canal because

ISLAMABAD: The bodies of all the 19 people who died when four coaches of an army train fell into a canal while crossing a bridge in Pakistan's Gujranwala district have been recovered, a media report said.

Pakistan Railway teams pulled out three coaches from the water. The train's locomotive, however, could not be retrieved.

Four army officers were among the dead and their bodies were sent to their native towns after funeral prayers in Gujranwala Cantonment in Punjab on Friday. Army Chief General Raheel Sharif and other senior officers attended the prayers.

A seven-member joint investigation team was formed to determine the reason of the accident, the Dawn reported on Saturday.

The rest of the train, comprising 21 coaches, was taken to a nearby station and the track was cleared.