Indian-American Physcians Launch Research Foundation

IANS By

NEW YORK: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the largest ethnic association of medical professionals in the US, has launched a Scientific, Academic Research Foundation (SARF) for supporting key academic research initiatives.



The pioneering initiative was launched during a solemn ceremony, attended by physicians, community leaders and international media personnel at the Indian Consulate in New York on Friday, according to an AAPI release.



"SARF has been founded to support and promote excellence in medicine, advance key research and academic initiatives and establishing a robust and credible process of recognizing significant contributions of Indian American Physicians with Excellence awards," AAPI President Seema Jain said.



SARF award categories include: Lifetime Excellence for Research & Innovation, Excellence in Leadership to Young Physician Award, Excellence in Global Health, Physician of the Year award and Hall of Fame award.



The first ever SARF Inaugural Awards Gala will be held on Aug 14 at the Pierre Hotel in New York.



The inaugural gala will be addressed among others by by Hardeep Singh Puri, Secretary General of the Independent Commission on Multiculturalism, Bob Oliver, President and Chief Operating Officer, Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals and Dnyneshwar Mulay, Consul General of India in New York.



"It is estimated that there are 1.2 million physicians of Indian origin working not only in India, but also, in most of the countries around the world," Jain said.



"Their contributions to the world of healthcare is enormous. It's in this context, AAPI's new initiative becomes very timely and unique," she said.



The SARF awards are for individuals who distinguish themselves and are at the cutting edge of their field, rising up above thousands of others, jain said.



In his inaugural address, Mulay metaphorically described the Indian American community as a "fertile ground," where AAPI has grown to be a "Banyan tree," and SARF is a "beautiful flower."