CAIRO: At least five civilians were injured in a bomb explosion early today in Behira Governorate.

The bomb was planted in car that was parked in the area surrounding Etay el-Barod court in Behira, a medical source said.

The explosion has also damaged two vehicles in the area.

Security forces and bomb experts rushed to the spot and are currently in search for other potential bombs.

Etay el-Brod court is one of the Egyptian courts in which Muslim Brotherhood members are being tried in different cases, judicial sources said.

No court damage were reported, however, they said.

In a separate incident, two unknown gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in early hours today in Sharqia Governorate, injuring one policeman, a security source said.

The gunmen were riding a motorcycle when they fired a birdshot on the policeman. He was immediately transferred to a hospital.

The attacks targeting police and military have increased after the ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule.

Several security personnel have been reported killed since then.