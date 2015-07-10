India Gives 50 Tonnes of Roofing Sheets to Nepal for Reconstruction

IANS By

KATHMANDU: India will give 50 tonnes of galvanised corrugated steel sheets (GC sheets) to earthquake-ravaged Nepal for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the Himalayan nation, it was announced on Friday.

The value of this consignment is about Indian Rs.4.5 million (around $71,000), the Indian embassy here said in a statement.

The GC sheets have been manufactured by the Indian public-sector Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

"Galvanised corrugated sheets of steel are used for the purpose of building temporary shelters," said the statement.

"These are priority goods for the earthquake-affected areas in Nepal, especially in view of the ongoing monsoon season. The GC sheets would be used for providing temporary shelter to a large number of affected families in Nepal," it added.

Indian ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae handed over the documents related to import of the GC sheets to Nepal's Home Secretary Surya Silwal at Singha Durbar on Friday.