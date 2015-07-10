NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had expressed gratitude to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members for accepting India as a full member and added that the scope of cooperation between the SCO countries is great.

“At SCO Plenary Session, expressed gratitude to SCO members for accepting India as a full member & assured India's full cooperation to SCO,” Prime Minister Modi said on twitter.

“Be it culture, environment, energy, IT, health, banking, agriculture, scope of cooperation among SCO nations is great http://nm4.in/1ScOBVQ,” he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Ufa, Russia.

India and Pakistan decided to revive the stalled dialogue process and find ways to expedite trial of the Mumbai attack case as the two sides agreed to cooperate to eliminate terrorism from South Asia.