COLOMBO:Crusaders for Democracy (CFD), an organisation of ex-LTTE cadre and their supporters, will be putting up ten former militants in the Jaffna-Kilinochchi electoral district for the August 17 Sri Lankan parliamentary elections, CFD coordinator N Vithyatharan told Express on Saturday. Following the rejection of their applications by the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), CFD decided to put its candidates up as Independents, Vithyatharan said. Their nominations will be filed on Sunday. Asked why the CFD is not fielding candidates in the other districts of the North and East, Vithyatharan said that he had been told that fielding them might bring down the Tamils’ overall representation in Parliament.