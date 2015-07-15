ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army today claimed to have shot down an Indian "spy" drone which it alleged was being used for aerial photography near the Line of Control.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a brief statement, said the Indian drone was brought down near the Line of Control in Bhimber area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The army claimed that the drone was being used for aerial photography and was "brought down for violation of Pakistan's territorial integrity".

The shooting down of the drone occurred nearly a week after the ice-breaking meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Ufa, Russia.