JOHANNESBURG: A South African foundation says retired archbishop Desmond Tutu will spend a second night in a Cape Town hospital, where he is being treated for a persistent infection.

Tutu, 83, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. At that time, his daughter, Mpho, said their family hoped the Nobel Peace Prize laureate would be able to return home in a "day or two."

A foundation named after Tutu and his wife Leah said Wednesday that the retired archbishop wants to thank people who have sent love and prayers by telephone, social media and other means.

Tutu has been treated for prostate cancer for many years.

He was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 1984 for campaigning against apartheid.